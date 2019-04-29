× Attorney: Ladue officer thought she grabbed her Taser before shooting suspected shoplifter

LADUE, Mo. – A Ladue police officer who shot an accused shoplifter outside a local grocery store believed she had drawn her Taser instead of her sidearm, the officer’s attorney said Monday.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch spoke with attorney Travis Noble, who said the officer was “devastated” and characterized the shooting as a “complete accident.”

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at the Ladue Crossing Shopping Center. The accused shoplifter, a 33-year-old woman, had fled the Schnucks store and shoved a store employee in the parking lot.

Police said a female Ladue officer responded to a disturbance call at the shopping center and confronted the woman and attempted to arrest her. However, the suspect resisted and ran away. The officer fired a single shot from her pistol and wounded the suspect. The woman was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the torso and is expected to survive.

Noble said the officer “realized her mistake” after firing her gun and gave medical assistance to the suspect until EMS arrived.