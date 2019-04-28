UMSL Star Student: Matthew Brozovich from St. Mary’s High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matthew Brozovich is our University of Missouri-St. Louis Star Student for the month of April. Matthew has played soccer with LouFusz Soccer club for years, and for St. Mary’s High School in south St. Louis city. His coaches say that not only is Matthew a tough competitor, but he also brings mentorship to the younger players on and off the field as a leader for the team.

Outside of sports, Matthew also tries to lead by example by being a positive role model participating in the senior Kairos retreat as a leader with his senior class. Matthew has received many academic awards and prides himself on working hard and staying focused. He also serves on student council as class treasurer. Congratulations to Matthew Brozovich!

