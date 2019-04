× At least seven people shot in Baltimore, police say

Seven people were shot Sunday on the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland, police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said.

No more information was immediately available, Fennoy said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Images from the scene showed law enforcement vehicles and emergency tape being used to block off the scene.

By Emanuella Grinberg and Tony Marco, CNN