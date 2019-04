Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two are always better than one, especially when it comes to two St. Louis sports teams sharing a home game day.

It had some fans in a bit of a pickle though since the Cardinals game was wrapping up as the Blues were on the ice.

But some found a way to compromise by mixing and matching their sports apparel.

At times, it was a bit distracting since fans at both stadiums were busy checking the score of the other game.