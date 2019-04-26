Urban League St. Louis teams up with the Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is teaming up with the Salvation Army to create programs that inspire hope and empower African Americans. Urban League St. Louis co-owns the new Ferguson Community Empowerment Center facility with the Salvation Army, allowing them to serve a high number of those in need.

Michael McMillan, President and CEO of Urban League St. Louis, says “our goal [is] to make it a triumphant facility that [will] serve thousands of people in the course of every single year for many years to come.”

The Ferguson Community Empowerment Center is located at 9420 West Florissant. To find out more about the Urban League St. Louis and their many other programs, visit www.ulstl.com or call (314) 528-5200.

