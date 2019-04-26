Tarasenko Scores Twice, Blues Win Game One, 3-2 over Stars

ST. LOUIS - Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and the Blues captured game one of their second-round NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars with a 3-2 win at Enterprise Center on Thursday night.

Robby Fabbri scored the first goal of the series in the first period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. Dallas tied the game in the second period on Jason Spezza's goal. Tarasenko scored the first of his two goals in the second on a power play. The Blues converted just eight seconds into that power play.

Tarasenko extended the Blues lead to 3-1 in the third period with his second goal of the game. The Stars Jamie Benn scored on a pwer play to cut the deficit to 3-2. But Blues rookie goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots to get the win.

Game two of this series will be Saturday, April 27 at 2:00 PM.

