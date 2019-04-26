× Kids drive Hot Wheels cars into surgery

Palm Beach County, FL (WPTV) — West Boca Medical Center has found a unique way to help young patients get ready for surgery.

The hospital’s Pediatric Department bought two motorized Hot Wheels cars for patients to drive to the operating room.

One is pink and one is red. It’s up to the patient to choose which one they want to drive.

The hospital, which purchased the cars about a month ago, said the vehicles are a way to relax children during what can be a unsettling time.