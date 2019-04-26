× I-44 EB lane shift in Shrewsbury area beings Friday, MoDOT says

ST. LOUIS – Drivers on I-44 near Shrewsbury will shift back into the eastbound lanes this weekend.

This comes as crews finish work on the new eastbound bridge over the railroad tracks.

According to MoDOT officials, the shift starts at 8:00 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to be done by noon Saturday, April 27. Drivers can expect various lane closures on both eastbound and westbound I-44 as crews are moving traffic.

Contractors will be working to repair the westbound bridge. There will be three eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes, as is currently on the westbound bridge, that will shift to the eastbound bridge. Work on the westbound bridge is expected to continue until mid-July.