Webster University alum got to work on historic Bush 4141 Funeral Train

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – It’s a train that captured the attention of Americans this past December: the funeral locomotive for President George H.W. Bush.

The George Bush 4141 was a 10-year project in the making and Webster University alum Tom Lange had a hand in that historic train trip.

Lange works with Union Pacific, who made the 4141 train, the only one in its 8,000 locomotive fleet honoring a single person.

Union Pacific has fashioned commemorative locomotives before to honor the Katy Trail and Missouri Pacific but the Bush 4141 train was a one of a kind.

To manufacture a single locomotive cost around $3 million. It cost about $75,000 to put paint that train in Air Force One colors.

That 4141 train was first unveiled in 2005 and, in fact, former President Bush got to drive the locomotive.

One of the reasons it was a decade in the making was because Bush Sr. was the longest living former president until he passed in December 2018. Former President Jimmy Carter has since eclipsed that record.

Many Americans lined the route from Houston to College Station, Texas to get a look at the one-of-its-kind commemorative locomotive.