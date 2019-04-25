Volunteers search for missing service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Volunteers gathered on South Grand on Thursday night to search for a missing service dog.

Scott Bouchard, who is helping lead the search, said the dog belongs to a homeless man who suffers from PTSD. He said somebody assaulted the dog's owner on the streets months ago and the owner trusted a friend to watch his dog while he recovered.

Bouchard said the rescue dog, Buzz, was then stolen out of the friend's yard and is now lost.

Buchard said a police report has been filed with St. Louis police and he said officers questioned a man this week who they believe might have had the service dog.

Woody, the owner of the rescue dog, said Buzz assists him with detecting his seizures and provides him comfort when he is struggling with his PTSD.

Volunteers said Buzz might have been spotted being walked by somebody near the Ted Drewes on South Grand this week.

If you have any information about Buzz's whereabouts, you can contact Buchard at 314-757-8821.