Grand Reopening of Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis and Forest Park Forever is scheduled to break ground Thursday on renovations to the Central Fields in Forest Park.

The free “Party Central: Grand Reopening of Emerson Central Fields” event will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and feature family-friendly activities, live music, a hot air balloon, food trucks and more.

The 29-acre area in Forest Park is home to many popular events including the annual Loufest Concert and the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Glow and Race.

The $5.8 million dollar project has been funded primarily by private donations to Forest Park Forever.