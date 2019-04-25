‘Better Together’ holds final town hall meeting Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - The Better Together group will host their final town hall meeting Thursday night about its plans for a St. Louis City-County merger.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Center of Clayton on Gay Avenue.

The “Better Together” plan would require a statewide vote to consolidate the city and county. Supporters say it will strengthen the region.

There is a 150 person limit at tonight’s meeting. To RSVP visit: www.bettertogetherstl.com.

This is the group's 8th town hall meeting since March.