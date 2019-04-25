Battle against mosquitoes already underway across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Mosquitoes have already been swarming in the St. Louis region. Companies that try to wipe out the insects said they’ve been busy.

Jason Everitt works for Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions. He said the phones in the office have been ringing off the hook.

“They’re going crazy right now. We’ve seen an increase of forty percent over last year’s numbers,” said Everitt.

The rainy weather has created a nice environment for mosquitoes. Rottler crews have been busy spraying for mosquitoes and warning folks that puddles, bird baths, and anything that fills with rainwater around your house can turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Everitt also mentioned that mosquitoes don’t need a lot of water.

“They can breed in as little as a cap full of water. A bottle cap, it doesn’t take much,” he said.

At St. Louis County Vector Control mosquito season is getting into full swing. They say this year so far is fairly typical.

“They come out in huge numbers and they are aggressive biters so we do get a lot of calls this time of year,” said Vector Control Operations Supervisor James Sayers.

Sayers says right now they’re seeing nuisance mosquitos. They’re showing up in North County near the Missouri River and South County near the Meramec. The good news is that they are not the ones that carry disease, they’re just annoying.

Crews will start catching mosquitos in 230 traps across the county soon.

“We’ll actually be starting that next week depending on the weather. As far as treating, we’ve already begun larviciding so for about two weeks we’ve been treating standing water,” Sayers said.

He also added that it’s difficult to predict if the disease-carrying mosquitoes are going to be bad this summer and that they tend to be plentiful when the weather is hot and dry.