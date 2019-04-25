Assistant lacrosse coach at SLU High School fired after admin learns of underage drinking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – An assistant coach at SLU High School has been fired after school administrators learned of underage drinking involving players on the lacrosse team.

While a school official wouldn’t confirm all the specific details of why an assistant lacrosse coach was fired, he said once the matter was brought to head coach Andrew Touissant, the assistant coach was then fired.

A source told Fox 2/KPLR 11 that the assistant coach provided alcohol to kids on the team and drank with them before practice. And that it happened more than once.

SLU Communications Director Ben Dumont said the school doesn't comment on specific personnel or student disciplinary issues but six players were suspended for the upcoming Father Marco Cup against Desmet.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 reached out to the assistant for comment and did not hear back.

While SLUH said it addressed the issue once it was brought to their attention, they also said the safety and well-being of the students is its number one concern.