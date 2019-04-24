Tower Grove South woman has home broken into while she sleeps feet away

Posted 10:46 pm, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, April 24, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO - A woman living in the Tower Grove South neighborhood said a man robbed her house Monday morning while she slept just feet away. Karen Strombach said she thinks the man might have entered the home through a bedroom window that was open. She said she found a large slit through the screen.

Strombach said the suspect stole an iPad, jewelry and a backpack.  She said the suspect also stole her car keys and took off with her car before crashing it a short time later.  She said she woke up early Monday morning from a call from the police advising her a man had her car and had led them on a pursuit before crashing the car and taking off.  She said as of Wednesday night a suspect had not been arrested and was still on the run.

If you have information contact St. Louis Police.

