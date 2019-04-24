St. Louis City police officer faces assault charges for attempting to hurt fellow officer using department issued taser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis City police officer has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

According to the Circuit Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Christopher Childers is facing fourth-degree assault charges for trying to hurt his fellow female police officer with a department-issued taser.

There were no details on whether they were both on duty.

In a probable cause statement released Wednesday, police said, Childers was the passenger while the female officer drove their patrol car on North 13th Street and Washington Avenue, February 26th.

At some point, Childers attempted to stun his partner with the department issued taser but it’s not clear why.

Police went on to say that the victim told them she was afraid she was going to lose control of the patrol car.

Fox 2 reached out to the city’s police department for a comment. In a statement, we were told that since warrants have been issued they cannot discuss this case.

“However, this incident was initially investigated by our Internal Affairs Division and the case was presented to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for review. We have always followed this process when necessary as it relates to criminal misconduct and will continue to do so.”

Fox 2 also received a statement from public safety director, Judge Jimmie Edwards saying:

"It is my position that it is unacceptable for an officer to inappropriately un-holster a weapon.

It is my directive that this officer be referred to Internal Affairs for consideration and termination."

Fox 2 also reached out to Nikki Moody, the attorney representing Childers but she told us, she could not comment yet.

Our attempts to get a comment from the Circuit Attorney’s office were also unsuccessful.