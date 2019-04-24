× Simmons Bank, fair housing group release community benefits granting

ST. LOUIS – After expanding throughout the St. Louis area Simmons Bank is creating partnerships to assist low and moderate-income areas. The bank chain is working with the St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance.

The organizations have vowed to open new branches in low-income areas as well as host financial literacy activities and contribute to community development investments in St. Louis.

Simmons Bank is also investing half a million dollars in the Gateway Neighborhood Mortgage a new loan product designed to improve the lending conditions in distressed areas of St. Louis.