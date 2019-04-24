× O’Fallon, Ill. man charged in wife’s burning death

O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an O’Fallon man Wednesday for the murder of his wife.

Andrew McKissick is accused of killing his wife, Sherry Billups, and torching her car on Monday, April 22, less than a mile from their home.

McKissick was arrested late Monday evening in Memphis, Tennessee. He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and aggravated battery.

The murder took place just before 7:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Obernuefemann Road and West Madison, near the O’Fallon Family Sports Park.

First responders were called to a vehicle fire and found bystanders attempting to save a woman who was on fire. Billups was pronounced dead at the scene.

Billups’ family said she worked for the US Postal Service and that she and McKissick had only been married a few months.

The Billups family released the following statement Wednesday afternoon once the charges were filed and made public: