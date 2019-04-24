National Concert Week: Tickets for 34 local shows for just $20
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Over 34 local concerts will go on sale for $20 each! We’ve got the list of shows and how you can get the tickets!
The return of Live Nation’s National Concert Week offers local concerts with $20 All-In during “National Concert Week”. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 1st at 11am through Tuesday, May 7th at 11:59pm. Click here to find out more www.NCW.LiveNation.com.
FOX 2 will be giving away tickets to several of these shows every day, May 1st through May 7th!
The list of local shows includes:
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Rascal Flatts – Friday, May 17
- Sammy Hagar and The Circle – Saturday, May 18
- The Who – Thursday, May 23
- Pointfest: Live, Seether, Coheed and Cambria, Fuel & Filter – Saturday, May 25
- Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes – Saturday, June 1
- El Monstero, Celebration Day & St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra – Saturday, June 8
- Kidz Bop Live – Saturday, June 15
- Train, Goo Goo Dolls & Allen Stone – Saturday, June 22
- Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World – Tuesday, June 25
- Brad Paisley, Chris Lane & Riley Green – Friday, June 28
- Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show & Dawes – Saturday, June 29
- Heart, Sheryl Crow & Lucie Silvas – Tuesday, July 9
- Chris Young, Chris Jason and LOCASH – Thursday, July 11
- Santana with the Dobbie Brothers – Friday, July 12
- Disrupt Festival: The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41 & Atreyu – Monday, July 15
- Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle & Three Days Grace – Sunday, July 21
- Alice Cooper & Halestorm – Thursday, July 25
- Cage the Elephant & Beck – Tuesday, July 30
- Mary J. Blige & NAS – Wednesday, July 31
- Wiz Khalifa & French Montana – Thursday, August 1
- Peter Frampton – Sunday, August 4
- Hammer’s House Party: MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc & Tag Team – Friday, August 9
- KSHE Pig Roast: Slash, Ratt, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine & Shooting Star – Saturday, August 10
- Pentatonix – Sunday, August 11
- Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell & Jon Langston – Saturday, August 17
- Slipknot, Volbeat, Gorjira & Behemoth – Sunday, August 18
- Korn & Alice in Chains – Friday, August 23
- Wayback Pointfest – Saturday, August 31
- ZZ Top – Friday, September 6
- Brantley Gilbert – Friday, September 20
Enterprise Center
- New Kids On The Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature – Wednesday, May 8
- The Chainsmokers / 5 Seconds of Summer – Friday, November 8
Stifel Theatre
- Earth, Wind & Fire – Sunday, July 21
- Peppa Pig Live! – Sunday, October 20