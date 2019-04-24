National Concert Week: Tickets for 34 local shows for just $20

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Over 34 local concerts will go on sale for $20 each! We’ve got the list of shows and how you can get the tickets!

The return of Live Nation’s National Concert Week offers local concerts with $20 All-In during “National Concert Week”. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 1st at 11am through Tuesday, May 7th at 11:59pm. Click here to find out more www.NCW.LiveNation.com.

The list of local shows includes:

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

  • Rascal Flatts – Friday, May 17
  • Sammy Hagar and The Circle – Saturday, May 18
  • The Who – Thursday, May 23
  • Pointfest: Live, Seether, Coheed and Cambria, Fuel & Filter – Saturday, May 25
  • Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi & Tenille Townes – Saturday, June 1
  • El Monstero, Celebration Day & St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra – Saturday, June 8
  • Kidz Bop Live – Saturday, June 15
  • Train, Goo Goo Dolls & Allen Stone – Saturday, June 22
  • Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World – Tuesday, June 25
  • Brad Paisley, Chris Lane & Riley Green – Friday, June 28
  • Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show & Dawes – Saturday, June 29
  • Heart, Sheryl Crow & Lucie Silvas – Tuesday, July 9
  • Chris Young, Chris Jason and LOCASH – Thursday, July 11
  • Santana with the Dobbie Brothers – Friday, July 12
  • Disrupt Festival: The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41 & Atreyu – Monday, July 15
  • Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle & Three Days Grace – Sunday, July 21
  • Alice Cooper & Halestorm – Thursday, July 25
  • Cage the Elephant & Beck – Tuesday, July 30
  • Mary J. Blige & NAS – Wednesday, July 31
  • Wiz Khalifa & French Montana – Thursday, August 1
  • Peter Frampton – Sunday, August 4
  • Hammer’s House Party: MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc & Tag Team – Friday, August 9
  • KSHE Pig Roast: Slash, Ratt, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine & Shooting Star – Saturday, August 10
  • Pentatonix – Sunday, August 11
  • Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell & Jon Langston – Saturday, August 17
  • Slipknot, Volbeat, Gorjira & Behemoth – Sunday, August 18
  • Korn & Alice in Chains – Friday, August 23
  • Wayback Pointfest – Saturday, August 31
  • ZZ Top – Friday, September 6
  • Brantley Gilbert – Friday, September 20

Enterprise Center

  • New Kids On The Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature – Wednesday, May 8
  • The Chainsmokers / 5 Seconds of Summer – Friday, November 8

Stifel Theatre

  • Earth, Wind & Fire – Sunday, July 21
  • Peppa Pig Live! – Sunday, October 20
