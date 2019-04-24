Francis Howell Central High School closes after student crashes car into building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. - A Francis Howell Central High School student is now in police custody after driving a vehicle through the entrance of the school building Wednesday morning.

The call came just before 4:00 a.m., the district then immediately made the decision to cancel school at the facility.

Francis Howel school officials via twitter said "Due to a facility accident, school will not be held at Francis Howell Central High School today, April 24, 2019. Check your email later today for more information".

Francis Howell School Spokesperson Matt Deichmann's told FOX 2 they needed to close Wednesday due to security. The crash damaged a security system used on the front doors, which are usually locked during the day, forcing visitors to be buzzed in.

The crash left behind shattered glass and twisted metal in the front entrance.

We are told ACT testing was set to take place at the school Wednesday and will have to be rescheduled.

No injuries have been reported.

FRANCIS HOWELL CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL PARENTS AND STAFF: Due to a facility accident, school will not be held at Francis Howell Central High School today, April 24, 2019. Check your email later today for more information. pic.twitter.com/jiDoMzeXh5 — FrancisHowell (@FrancisHowell) April 24, 2019

A vehicle into the front of ⁦@FrancisHowell⁩ Central. Classes have been cancelled for the day. Working to learn the status of the driver and how this happened ⁦@FOX2now⁩ pic.twitter.com/ChwjpurrNT — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) April 24, 2019