× Coca-Cola to release new coffee-infused drink, Coke Coffee

ST. LOUIS – Need a little help jump-starting your morning? Grab a coke or coffee, better yet how about both!

Coca Cola is launching a new Coke Coffee. The beverage is said to be perfect for the mid-afternoon slump offering more caffeine and less sugar than a traditional can of coke.

Coca-Cola isn’t new to coffee, back in 2017, the company introduced Coca-Cola Plus Coffee in Australia. The following year, the company brought it to Asia for more tests after retooling the formula to heighten the coffee aroma.

Coke Coffee is expected to hit shelves in more than 25 markets worldwide by the end of the year.