Community rallies behind fellow bus driver who was violently beaten

ST. LOUIS - Outrage and fear after an innocent bus driver was beaten in the middle of the day while at work. The incident captured on video went viral.

Wednesday the community and fellow bus drivers rallied behind the worker who was viciously attacked.

Police say First Student bus driver 47-year-old Patrula Griffin was assaulted when two women boarded her school bus while students were being let off. Griffin says no words can describe the pain that she was feeling when she was senselessly attacked, but to know the community cares and supports her means the world. “We wanted to say that we support her and that we care. She handled the whole situation great. We think a lot of her. We what her to know no one should have to endure that,” said Kay Henton.

Dozens of Special School District bus drivers and monitors gathered in unity Wednesday at their central garage anxiously waiting for Griffin to walk through the front doors.

Many of her fellow bus drivers greeted her with hugs and were relieved to see Griffin was walking and recovering. Though still bruised and overwhelmed with emotion.

Griffin’s attack was caught on video that quickly spread through social media of her being kicked and hit multiple times by the two women.

Authorities say the vicious attack happened a few weeks ago at 9th and O’Fallon in North St Louis as children watched the brutal beating of the helpless bus driver. Now weeks later, Griffin says to see the support from the community puts a smile on her face and makes her stronger.

“I know that everyone here goes through the same thing and they take the same chances out on the road. We all want to go home to our families. It's just a blessing that people care., said Griffin.

Two women have been charged in the brutal attack. Griffin hasn’t been back to work since the attack and says she’ll take some time to heal and decide how she wants to move forward.