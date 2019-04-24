Cardinals fans encouraged to take Metro transit to Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Metro Transit and Citizens for Modern Transit are encouraging Cardinals fans to take local public transit to upcoming Cardinal's games.

From 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday representatives and Metro Transit Public Safety Officers will also be randomly distributing will be sweetening the deal by giving out free bags of Cracker Jacks along with branded earbuds to passengers heading to this afternoon's Cardinals Game.

They'll be at the MetroLink transit centers at North Hanley, Shrewsbury- Lansdowne, and Fairview Heights.

“This is a great opportunity for us and our partners to engage our riders, thank them for choosing Metro Transit, and add a little fun to their work commute or trip to the game with special activities and giveaways," said Metro Transit Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller.

Photo booths will also be set up at each site for free gameday photos to share online with the hashtag #transitisahomerun.