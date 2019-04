Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Young newlyweds buy their dream in the Napa Valley only to discover the seller and former homeowner has a hidden agenda.

That’s the setup for the upcoming thriller ‘The Intruder,’ starring Meagan Good, Dennis Quaid, and Michael Ealy.

Good sits down with Mike Colombo on KPLR 11 News at 4 p.m. to discuss the movie and, among other things, the challenges of keeping up the intensity and fright while shooting on a lengthy film schedule.