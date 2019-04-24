× 29-year-old found shot to death in Madison; Major Case Squad activated

MADISON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Wednesday to help Madison police investigate a homicide.

According to a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, the crime occurred before 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of 3rd Street.

Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man lying on the sidewalk. He’d been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7750.