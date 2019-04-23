× What will happen to the large, dead hog that tied up traffic near Forest Park?

ST. LOUIS – A large hog that fell from a livestock truck Monday night on Interstate 64 and was struck and killed by a vehicle was finally removed from the roadway the following afternoon.

According to St. Louis police, the hog fell off the truck around 9 p.m. around in the eastbound lanes of I-64 before Hampton Avenue. Police notified the Missouri Department of Transportation to remove the animal carcass.

However, the hog weighed over 700 pounds, so the overnight MoDOT crew was only able to drag the animal from the road to the shoulder near the Oakland Avenue exit.

The center lane of I-64 reopened just before 10 p.m. after being blocked for nearly 45 minutes.

The MoDOT employees put in a work order for the maintenance yard crew to come and pick up the hog. The yard crew responded around noon on Tuesday and retrieved the animal.

The hog carcass was brought to the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, where it’ll feed the wolves there for dinner. A MoDOT spokesperson said most dead animals removed from the roadways wind up at the wolf sanctuary.