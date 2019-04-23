St. Louis part of Amazon’s new In-Garage Delivery Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A new delivery service from Amazon aims to reduce the number of packages stolen from porches but not everyone is sold on the idea. The service called Key for Garage allows deliveries to be made inside a customer’s garage. Customers can download an app and if they have the proper technology already connected to their garage door, they could be eligible for the delivery service. St. Louis is one of 50 cities where the service became available beginning Tuesday.

“I can’t imagine very many people giving Amazon access to their garages,” said St. Louis resident Carol Ziel.

“In-Garage deliveries are carried out by some of the same professional drivers who you know and trust to deliver your Amazon orders today,” a company spokesperson said. “These individuals are thoroughly vetted, with comprehensive background checks and motor vehicle records reviews.”

“We’re part of the Tower Grove South Facebook group and it’s something that comes up a lot, that packages are stolen off of our porches,” said St. Louis resident Andrea Seper-Roper.

She said the service sound likes a good idea. Customers can also purchase a camera option giving them a view of the delivery. St. Louis resident Beanca Oliver said, “I think it’s really a good idea.”

“As long as the proper surveillance is in place, that would be a good idea to reduce the crime and reduce the packages being stolen,” said St. Louis resident Tyler Roper.

Some residents we spoke with believe there are other methods that are safer than giving garage access to a delivery person. Some of those options include having a package delivered to a business that agrees to hold the package until it can be picked up by the customer.