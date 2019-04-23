Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Laude Crossing Shopping Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO – An officer-involved shooting at the Ladue Crossings shopping center in Ladue had more questions than answers Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 8800 block of Ladue Road. The Ladue Police Department said it all started after a call for shoplifting at the Schnucks store located inside of the shopping center.

Schnucks tells Fox 2/News 11 that the shoplifting suspect ran out of the store prior to the shooting being reported.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene at the request of the Ladue Police Department to assist in the investigation. A spokesperson for the department said that County Police have taken the lead in the investigation.

According to Benjamin Granda, spokesperson for the department, the call to the store was for a disturbance following a shoplifting incident, that may be tied to a possible strong-armed robbery involving 2 suspects. The suspect in question, a 33-year-old female encountered a female officer from the Ladue Police Department and told the officer she was injured. What happened next according to police that the officer attempted to arrest the female suspect who resisted and struggle ensued resulting in the officer shooting the suspect. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The second suspect, a male fled the scene.

Among the evidence at the crime were two markers and balloons, along with a single sandal that sat on a curb. It was not clear whether the balloons or the sandal were part of the evidence investigation.

Granda said the female officer is 37-year-old and has been on the Laude police force for 13 years. The Ladue Police Department has since put the officer on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell visited the scene after the shooting, telling reporters his office will wait until the investigation is complete and then follow where the evidence takes them.

In a statement released by the Ken Andreski of the Ladue Police Department, this is the first known officer-involved shooting in the City of Ladue.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this incident to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).