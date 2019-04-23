Olympic Trials for US Gymnastics Team coming to St. Louis in 2020

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis will host the US Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in 2020.

The team trials will be held at the Enterprise Center June 25 through June 28, 2020. The St. Louis Sports Commission will serve as the host organization for the four-day competition.

The USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show will take place at America’s Center during the team trials.

The competition schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. – Men’s Gymnastics

Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. – Women’s Gymnastics

Saturday, June 27 at 2 p.m. – Men’s Gymnastics

Sunday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. – Women’s Gymnastics

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis previously hosted the 2016 men’s gymnastics team trials. St. Louis also hosted the women’s national championships that year and previously hosted USA Gymnastics’ national championships in 2000 and 2012.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.