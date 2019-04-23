× Mother, friend in custody after missing toddler found safe

ST. LOUIS – A missing toddler who has been found safe prompts further investigation into her mother and a female friend.

4-year-old Paisley Bolda who was reported missing April 17 from her south city home in the 3900 block of Nebraska Avenue in Dutchtown and was believed to be in the company of her mother.

The toddler was found three days later in Holly Hills were several people were taken into custody at the scene. However, it was unclear if Bolda’s mother 26-year-old Bianca Digar was present.

Tuesday, April 22 The Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Digar with Trespassing 1st Degree and 24-year-old Eileen Marino with Trespassing 1st Degree along with Assault 4th Degree.

Bolda is now in the custody of St. Louis police.