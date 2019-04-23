× Husband of woman found burned to death near O’Fallon Sports Park arrested in Memphis

O’FALLON, Ill. – Police say that a man wanted for questioning in connection with his wife’s death was taken into custody in Memphis, Tennessee.

Andrew Montez McKissick was arrested at around 11 p.m. Monday. His vehicle was found by police in another location. McKissick is being held in Memphis Police custody pending extradition to Illinois on unrelated charges.

McKissick’s wife was found burned to death inside her vehicle Monday morning near the O’Fallon Family Sports Park. The murder took place just before 7:25 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Obernuefemann Road and West Madison. First responders were called to a vehicle fire and found bystanders attempting to save a woman who was on fire. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Sherry Billups, died at the scene.

Investigators said Billups’ husband, 36-year-old Andrew Montez McKissick, was wanted for questioning in connection with her death. Both Billups and McKissick lived a quarter-mile away from the murder scene.

Hours after the homicide, the Madison County Tactical Team surrounded a home in O’Fallon not far from where Billups died. They were looking for McKissick but he could not be found. Family members said McKissick and Billups had only been married a few months.

