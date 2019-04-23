× College admission scandal: Loughlin and accused parents want to see evidence before filing substantive motions

Seventeen parents charged in connection with the college admission scandal — including actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli — are asking the court to suspend “substantive motion practice” until they can review the prosecutors’ evidence against them, according to a motion filed Monday.

While the government has indicated discovery is “extremely voluminous,” defendants have not yet received any, the filing states.

“Defendants would like an opportunity to review discovery in a meaningful way before filing of substantive motions in this case.” The motion adds that “litigating substantive motions in a piecemeal fashion and before Defendants have an opportunity to become familiar with the government’s evidence could substantially prejudice the Defendants’ ability to make proper legal arguments to contest the allegations.”

They request the court issue an order suspending substantive motion practice until the status conference June 3, where a schedule for filing substantive motions can be discussed.

Prosecutors say the “Full House” actress and Giannulli paid $500,000 to a fake charity to get their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California, falsely designating them as crew recruits.

The two pleaded not guilty to two conspiracy charges in the alleged scandal, according to federal court filings entered last week.

They also waived their right to appear in court for an arraignment on a money laundering charge, according to court papers.

Prosecutors said the alleged scandal is the largest of its kind ever prosecuted and involved 50 defendants across six states.

The scheme had two major pieces, according to prosecutors. Parents allegedly paid a college prep organization to take the test on behalf of students or to correct their answers. Second, the organization allegedly bribed college coaches to help admit the students as recruited athletes, regardless of their abilities, prosecutors said.

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN