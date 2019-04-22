Volunteers clean up Arch grounds for Earth Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – On this Earth Day, volunteers from around St. Louis joined members of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation in trying to keep arch grounds nice and tidy.

The hashtag #TrashTag surfaced on social media recently, with people posting pictures of trash bags filled from their good deeds at random locations.

This is the first time Gateway Arch Park Foundation has been able to hold an event like this, with the volunteers clearing the lawn and debris scattered across the park’s 91 acres.

Volunteers said they found many discarded water bottles and potato chip bags, sunblock lotion bottles, a frisbee, and even an unidentified set of car keys on the arch grounds.