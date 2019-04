× Two-vehicle crash flips car on West Florissant near Riverview Boulevard

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people are recovering after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

A car and SUV collided just before 1:00 a.m. on West Florissant Avenue near Riverview Boulevard.

The impact of the crash caused the car to flip over.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with nonlife threating injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.