Target’s car seat trade in event starts Monday

ST. LOUIS – Starting Monday, you can trade in your child’s car seat as part of Target’s trade in event.

It runs through May 4.

Target will accept any used car seats, including those that are expired or damaged.

In exchange, Target will give you a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, stroller, or select baby home gear.

The coupons will be valid in-store and online through May 11.

The program began in 2016 and has been able to recycle half a million car seats.