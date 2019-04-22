St. Charles shoppers stunned by sudden closure of Savers store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – There were stunned shoppers in St. Charles Monday after seeing the “store closed" signs at the Savers resale store on Zumbehl Road.

They were also stunned by a mountain of donated clothing piled into an open dumpster behind the store.

People have been driving by slowly, doing double-takes at seeing the “store closed” signs.

The signs said the store closed permanently on Saturday. Workers continued gutting the store Monday, loading certain items into a tractor-trailer and discarding the rest.

A space on the shopping center entrance sign was blacked out. An outdoor clothing donation box was taped shut. The main shopping area of the store was already empty.

“I had no idea the store was closing. We have several bags in the back to drop off,” said Susie Schmieding, who came to drop off donations, Monday. “We went in occasionally, Halloween time when we were looking for that miscellaneous odd item…it’s too bad.”

She can still take her donations to one of the three remaining area Savers stores in Ellisville, Crestwood, or Fairview Heights.

The for-profit company’s website boasts about 300 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, with approximately 22,000 workers who keep more than 700 million pounds of items out of landfills every year by selling or recycling them.

The company, based near Seattle, has closed a dozen or so stores in Minnesota, Colorado, and the Chicago area the past couple of years.

Private equity firms took control of the chain last month.