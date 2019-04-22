× O’Fallon police investigate homicide near sports park

O’FALLON, Ill. – Police are investigating a homicide near O’Fallon Family Sports Park in which a woman was burned to death.

According to police, the murder took place just before 7:25 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Obernuefemann Road and West Madison.

First responders were called to a vehicle fire and found bystanders attempting to save a woman who was on fire. The woman died at the scene.

Investigators have not identified the victim or the suspect but said they were acquaintances in some compacity.

The Illinois State Police believes the suspect is headed to a southern state, possibly Alabama.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.