No injuries reported after school bus crash in south St. Louis

Posted 10:28 am, April 22, 2019, by

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - A Missouri Central School Bus was involved in a crash Monday morning while taking children to school.

The call for the accident came in just after 7:00 a.m.

The crash involves a school bus and another vehicle at Jefferson Avenue and Shenandoah Avenue.

There were no reported injuries and another bus arrived on scene to take the children to school.

The cause of the crash is believed to be due to another vehicle pulling out in front of the school bus.

