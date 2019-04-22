Major Case Squad investigating murder of teenager in Dellwood

Posted 12:42 pm, April 22, 2019

DELLWOOD, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Monday morning to assist with a murder investigation.

According to Capt. John Romas, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, the murder took place Sunday, April 21, just after 9:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Cargill Drive. Officers with the North County Police Cooperative found a 15-year-old inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital but could not be revived. His name has not been released.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver sedan speeding away from the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. The call will be anonymous and you could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.

