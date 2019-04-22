× Fire damages Goody Goody Diner in North City

ST. LOUIS – A fire broke out at one of St. Louis’s best-known breakfast restaurants around 8:45 pm Monday night. Fire crews have finished putting out flames at the Goody Goody Diner in north St. Louis at Goodfellow and Natural Bridge Road.

The first started in the kitchen, the restaurant was closed at the time.

There’s no word on the extent of damage or if the diner will be open in the morning.

Video footage from the St. Louis Fire Department shows extensive damage to the interior of the diner.

Battalion 6 reports: Fire extinguished. Companies are overhauling & ventilating. Fire investigators are responding. No injuries reported. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/Q5MVujtrJr — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 23, 2019