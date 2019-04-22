Fatal accident on I-270 in Sunset Hills

Posted 10:41 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, April 22, 2019

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A 68-year-old Maplewood died late Sunday evening in an accident on Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 11:15 pm. in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Rott Road.

Investigators said a Ford F-250 went off the roadway and struck a guardrail. The driver, identified as Troy D. King Jr, was pronounced dead at the scene.

King was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.