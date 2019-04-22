× Fatal accident on I-270 in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A 68-year-old Maplewood died late Sunday evening in an accident on Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 11:15 pm. in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Rott Road.

Investigators said a Ford F-250 went off the roadway and struck a guardrail. The driver, identified as Troy D. King Jr, was pronounced dead at the scene.

King was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.