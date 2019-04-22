× Elderly man pistol-whipped in home burglary

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for a man who pistol-whipped an elderly man inside his own living room during a home burglary.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery took place just after 1 p.m. on Friday, April 19, in the 3600 block of Lafayette Avenue, located in the Tiffany neighborhood.

The 79-year-old victim told police he was on his porch when a masked assailant approached him and pulled out a handgun. The armed man forced the victim inside his house.

The burglar struck the victim in the face with the handgun and then stole the elderly man’s cellphone and other property. The burglary then fled the area on foot.

EMS responded and brought the victim to the hospital for treatment.

The entire incident was caught on an interior home security camera.

Police described the burglar as an African-American man with a medium complexion, between the ages of 25 and 35, about 5’10” to 6’ tall, and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark pea coat, khaki pants, a tan baseball cap, dark shoes, and a mask with a skull on the front.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

St. Louis police released the home security footage of the assault. You can watch it below. Please be warned: it is upsetting in nature.