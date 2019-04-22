Bride says money to pay caterer was stolen from downtown hotel room the morning of her wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A local bride said her wedding day was almost ruined when a $1,000 cash was stolen from her hotel room on the morning of her big day. Police confirm to FOX 2/News 11 they are investigating the incident. Antoinette Moore said her husband booked two rooms at City Place Hotel in downtown so the couple could get ready the morning of their wedding.

Staff with Inner Circle Hotels, the company that owns City Place Hotel, told FOX 2/News 11 police came to the hotel on Monday to gather key card information. They said a key card will provide information on who entered the room and at what time. Staff said because they receive so many false theft reports they cannot refund money to a customer unless police find the hotel liable.

Moore said her husband went out to get his haircut and forgot his wallet in the room. She said when he returned the wallet was gone. Moore told FOX 2/News 11 because her husband's name was on the reservation, they wouldn't give her access to his room, so she said she couldn't enter his room to get her son's shoes. She said hotel staff offered to send a security guard in to gather the shoes. Now, she thinks that might have been the individual who she said took the wallet.

Staff with Inner Circle Hotels said lock boxes are available at the hotel upon request.