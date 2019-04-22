Blues Reflect on Playoff Series Win over Jets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Blues won their first-round playoff series with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game Six on Saturday night at Enterprise Center, to take the series four games to two.

Sports Final recaps the series and the Blues take on getting by the Jets and preparing for round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Blues opponent is yet to be determined for that second-round matchup.

It will either be the Dallas Stars or the Nashville Predators. The Stars currently lead the playoff series between the two teams three games to two.