Bethalto IL man robbed at gunpoint

BETHALTO, IL – The Bethalto Police Departement is investigating an armed robbery and the unlawful restraint of a Bethalto man. The incident happened on Saturday, April 20th around 1 pm on Rue Des Chateau.

According to police, the victim was walking to a Dollar General located on East Bethalto Drive (State Route 140) when a woman driving a minivan stopped and asked if he’d like a ride. The victim accepted. After getting into the minivan, the victim noticed a male suspect in the vehicle who had been hiding. The suspect told the victim not to look at him and demanded his wallet and mobile phone at gunpoint.

The victim complied and was driven to an area near State Route 140 and South Moreland Road and released.

The female driver is described as a white female, with shoulder-length blond hair and was driving an early 2000s green minivan with a tan interior.

Police have interviewed witnesses to the incident, and are collecting and reviewing video footage from the area. They are particularly interested in the public’s help to identify a man driving a blue Chevy Uplander that was in the area around the time of the robbery.

If you have knowledge of the robbery or have seen the minivan and/or Uplander, please call 911 or the Bethalto Police Department at 618-377-5266.