ST. LOUIS - Seven people are displaced Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a two story brick building in the 4800 block of Nebraska and south Broadway. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second floor when they arrived to the scene.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out completely. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Battalion 4 reports: Searches negative; 15 unit apartment building. At the moment, 6 adults and 1 child displaced. @stlredcross responding to assist. One firefighter sustained minor injuries; transported by #EMS. Fire investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/8ILM9VUnCa — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 21, 2019