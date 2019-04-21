× Suspect charged in North County homicide

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued charges on a suspect in a Spanish Lake homicide investigation.

The suspect, Keith Hill, is charged for one count of burglary in the First Degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

Hill is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

The victim, identified as Michael Shaw, refused to give Hill money and, according to the Hill’s confession, he killed the victim, took his car, credit cards and cash.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.