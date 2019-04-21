Sunday Sports Extra: Sam Muchnik

Posted 9:01 pm, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:58PM, April 21, 2019

On Sunday Sports Extra, it's our 60th birthday at KPLR 11 and we've been dipping into the archives to show you some old sports challenges.  But this Easter treat is all about remembering the show that triggered wild, growing popularity of professional wrestling, like Wrestling at the Chase was and likely still is the most popular show KPLR 11 ever had, and the man most responsible for its success was promoter Sam Muchnik.

