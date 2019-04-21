On Sunday Sports Extra, it's our 60th birthday at KPLR 11 and we've been dipping into the archives to show you some old sports challenges. But this Easter treat is all about remembering the show that triggered wild, growing popularity of professional wrestling, like Wrestling at the Chase was and likely still is the most popular show KPLR 11 ever had, and the man most responsible for its success was promoter Sam Muchnik.
Sunday Sports Extra: Sam Muchnik
