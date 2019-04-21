× Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Northwoods woman

NORTHWOODS, Mo. – An endangered Silver Advisory was issued by St. Ann Police Department after a Northwoods woman went missing this morning.

The woman, Shirley Ann Lane, is described as a black female age 70, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair. She is possibly wearing black and white clothing.

Lane has dementia and she was last seen walking away from her residence of 3715 Colonia Ave, Northwoods prior to 7:00a.m. this morning. Her family was sleeping at the time.

Anyone who sees the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Ann Police Department at (314) 427-8000.