Arch and zoo seek public’s help to stay as one of the top attractions in the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis has many treasures known worldwide. Some would argue a couple of the most iconic ones are the Gateway Arch and the St. Louis Zoo, which consistently ranks as one of the tops in the nation.

But to keep these sites special, officials are asking for your help.

On Monday at the Arch grounds, there is a cleanup planned. It’s part of National Parks Week and Earth Day. Organizers are asking for some volunteers to help with planting and clean up. They say bring some gardening gloves and show up near the west entrance at 10 a.m.

The zoo also needs a little help, but you don’t even need to leave your house. They’re just asking for your vote.

The Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound and Centene Grizzly Ridge are nominated for the best zoo exhibit among 20 others in the country. To cast your vote, go toSTLzoo.org/vote but the deadline is 11 a.m. on Monday.

Residents say they’re proud to have these wonderful sites right here in St. Louis.

For National Park Week there are several events planned and for a list click here.